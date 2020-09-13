Metro Detroit weather: Going from mild to cool, Sunday evening

DETROIT – Early morning rain set the stage for a fresh, mostly sunny day Sunday.

A bright, warm afternoon is the precursor to a lovely Sunday evening and a beautiful Sunday night. It becomes chillier by Monday morning. Monday will feel like fall again. Then it will feel like summer by mid-week.

Sunday evening will be mostly to partly clear and mild before dinnertime with temperatures in the low 70s. The mercury slips to the upper 60s during and after dinner.

Sunset is at 7:45 p.m.

Sunday night becomes clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:13 a.m.

Monday will be mostly sunny and brisk. It will be chilly in the morning and cool-to-mild in the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be near 75 degrees.

It becomes warmer than average, Wednesday, under blue skies. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Thursday will have a chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.

Grab your jackets, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine returns but it will be cool with highs below 70 degrees each day, in the middle and upper 60s.

