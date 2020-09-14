Metro Detroit weather: Sunday night: partly cloudy to clear, cool to chilly

DETROIT – Fair weather clouds move on as temps move down, Sunday night. Monday will be chilly and crisp in the morning and mild in the afternoon. Higher temps return mid-week before it feels like fall again by the end of it. Showers are possible in between.

Sunday night becomes clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:13 a.m.

Monday will be mostly sunny and brisk. It will be chilly in the morning and cool-to-mild in the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be near 75 degrees.

It becomes warmer than average, Wednesday, under blue skies. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Thursday will have a chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.

Grab your jackets, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine returns but it will be cool with highs below 70 degrees each day, in the middle and upper 60s.

