Metro Detroit weather: Clear, chilly Thursday night

Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown.

This evening and the last few days of summer feel like fall. Sunshine will be summer 2020′s final calling card and fall 2020′s first. Astronomical autumn begins, Tuesday.

Thursday evening will be clear with conditions going from mild to cool. Temperatures drop from the upper 60s to the low 60s after dinnertime. Remember your sunglasses, especially if your traveling west into a spectacular sunset.

Sunset is at 7:38 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be clear and chillier. The planet Mercury will be visible in the eastern sky near the new moon. Overnight temps will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

Friday will be sunny, cool and crisp. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 60s. Jackets will come in handy nearly all day long to remain warm and comfortable.

Rosh Hashanah begins. Sunset is at 7:37 p.m. ET.

Sunglasses would be a good choice of accessory all weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have abundant sunshine. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be milder with highs in the upper 60s.

Summer 2020′s last full day will be sunny and warmer. Daytime temps will be in the low 70s.

Fall 2020 begins, Tuesday, with the autumnal equinox at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will be mostly sunny and summer-like. Highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday is fall 2020′s first full day, and it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Remember to download the free Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center