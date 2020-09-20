Metro Detroit weather: Another chilly night, then another Sun day

DETROIT – Clear skies, light wind and dry air overhead once again mean that it is a perfect night for radiational cooling -- a very efficient process where we lose our daytime surface heat to its maximum potential overnight.

We saw this process in all its glory Friday night, and Metro Airport’s Saturday morning low of 38 degrees (3.5 degrees Celsius) tied our record low set in 1982.

Saturday night lows will range from near or a little above 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, to mid-to-upper 30s (1 to 4 degrees Celsius) in areas away from the city and inland from the Great Lakes. A Frost Advisory has been posted for the I-69 corridor and northward, as this area has the best chance to see some frost overnight, although patchy frost is possible farther south in rural areas.

Sunday will be a “Sun Day,” and just a tad warmer than Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday’s sunrise is at 7:19 a.m., and Sunday’s sunset is at 7:33 p.m.

Clear skies once again Sunday night, but not as cold, with lows in the low to mid 40s (5 to 8 degrees Celsius).

The Week Ahead

The upcoming week will be a spectacular week of Pure Michigan fall weather! We should see mostly sunny skies most days, with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Thursday as weak fronts with little moisture to work with cross the area. We’ll start the new work week with highs Monday approaching 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), and then warm into the mid to upper 70s (23 to 26 degrees Celsius) for the rest of the week.

At this point, it appears that we’ll keep the nice weather going into next Saturday, but next Sunday is a question mark with the timing of moisture coming up from the south as well as an advancing cold front. Stay tuned.