Metro Detroit weather: Morning chill with summer heat later

Happy Hump Day! And welcome to the first FULL day of Fall. It’s not as cool out this morning, but it’s still a chill in the air as you head out to mostly upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We will have mostly clear skies with patchy fog in the usual spots of course. So, just be careful in some of the rural spots around SE Lower Michigan this Wednesday morning.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m.

With highs in the mid 70s yesterday, we’re taking aim at 80°F today! Considering average is 72°F, this will be a very Summer-like first FULL day of Fall. Winds will help us warm SW 5-12 mph, and expect tons of sunshine today. Yes, we will get a few clouds coming and going across our skies as we warm up but that’s it.

Sunset is at 7:28 p.m.

The warming sticks around the rest of the week, but as warm as today. A dry cold front blows through on Thursday bringing only a brief and slight dip in temps of mid and upper 70s Thursday and Friday with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and dry still. Any showers in Pure Michigan will hit Central and Northern Lower Michigan later Thursday.

Model data is now keeping Metro Detroit dry to start the upcoming weekend. We have a shot at 80°F again Saturday, and a cold front coming in will hold off until Sunday. We can expect scattered showers Sunday and again Monday late into Tuesday. Stay tuned! Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

