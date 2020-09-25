Metro Detroit weather: First fall weekend will feel like summer

Good Finally Friday morning! It’s a very nice start but a little cooler than yesterday as we are seeing more 40s to low 50s early around Metro Detroit. In addition to slightly cooler temps this morning, we are seeing more patchy fog around town and all of SE Lower Michigan so be careful as you hit the roads this Friday morning.

Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m.

We will see the low clouds and patchy fog lifting early this morning, and our skies should remain mostly sunny through most of the day with highs around 80°F and light winds S 5-10 mph. It will be rain free once again, and although we could use the rain, we should see dry weather through the weekend.

Sunset is at 7:24 p.m.

The warmest day of the week will be Saturday around Metro Detroit and it’s our first weekend of Fall. Look for highs tomorrow in the low to maybe mid 80s. The cloud cover will be the variable, and right now it looks like partly cloudy skies around here to start your weekend. The humidity will increase too, so we may have a little heat index here at the end of September.

Again, we expect dry conditions all weekend, holding any showers off until well after sunset Sunday into Monday. So Sunday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny and then overcast into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°F.

Yes, it’s much needed rain and we will see showers late Sunday night and then scattered showers Monday with MUCH cooler air moving in here for next week. Showers Monday and temps dropping into the 60s to near 70°F. Then more wet weather Tuesday with mid to upper 60s, and it could be mainly 50s with showers Wednesday. Stay tuned... Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

