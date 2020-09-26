Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, cooler overnight

DETROIT – After highs in the low 80s, dinnertime weather remains warm with high clouds overhead. It remains dry and becomes cooler overnight. Sunday will be warm, again. Monday and the rest of next week will be wetter and cooler, even chillier.

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures return to the low 70s by dinner time.

Sunset is at 7:23 p.m.

Saturday night will be perfect for a drive-in movie. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s to 60s.

Motorcycle car wash weather continues Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 80°F.

Yom Kippur is on Sunday. Sunset is at 7:21 p.m.

The bottom starts to fall out, weather-wise, Monday. Rain showers are possible. Cloud cover and a wind-shift to a chillier direction will result in afternoon temps mainly in the upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers are also possible, Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 60s each day.

