Metro Detroit weather: Warm, summer-like Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

It feels like summer again. More clouds will be overhead, so temperatures will not be as high as Saturday. It remains dry until tonight and especially Monday. Lower temperatures arrive along with wet weather much of this week.

Sunday morning will be cool to mild with high, thin clouds above the region. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s. A breeze from the south will keep fog from forming but cause some minor flooding along the Lake St. Clair shoreline in Macomb and St. Clair Counties.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m.

We have another great day for people and families who want to spend the day at the park, on the golf course or on the tennis court. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, then 60s.

Yom Kippur begins. Sunset is at 7:21 p.m.

Sunday night will be cloudy with showers developing and arriving from the west and southwest. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Monday will be cooler with showers. Drivers must be careful on wet roads. Afternoon temps will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Daytime temperatures will be in the low and middle 60s.

Scattered showers are possible, Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler-than-average conditions continue with low 60s on Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday.

Friday will be sunnier but remain cool. Highs in the middle and upper 50s.

