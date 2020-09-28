Metro Detroit weather: A few showers Sunday night, more Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

We’ll have a few showers before midnight and a few more before dawn. Widespread rain is more likely Monday, especially in the afternoon. It feels like fall with lower temperatures all week, even when it becomes sunnier by Friday and Saturday

Sunday night will be cloudy with additional scattered rain. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Monday will be cooler with widespread, heavier showers more likely. It will be wetter in the afternoon than the morning. Drivers must be careful on wet roads. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Daytime temperatures will be in the low and middle 60s.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler than average conditions continue with low 60s on Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday.

Friday will be sunnier but remain cool. Highs in the middle and upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, cool and crisp with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

