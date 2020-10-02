Metro Detroit weather: Cool Friday evening, frost advisory overnight

DETROIT – A Frost Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 12 midnight to 8 a.m., Saturday.

Friday evening becomes chillier as the sunset, and it gets colder afterward. Frosty conditions are possible overnight and Saturday morning. Chilly and cool conditions remain possible all weekend with rain possible during its second half.

Friday evening will have falling temps under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temps will fall to the low 50s and 40s. Jackets will be needed, along with masks, for families with any plans.

Sunset is at 7:12 p.m. ET.

Remember to bring your pets and potted plants indoors, Friday night. It gets colder with overnight lows in the low and mid 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny, cool and crisp. Individuals and families can enjoy the beautiful fall colors with a jacket and knit hat. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Sunday will have scattered light to moderate showers. It will be chilly under overcast skies with afternoon temps in the low 50s.

Monday will be sunnier and not as chilly. Daytime temps will be near 60 degrees.

Grab your sunglasses, Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with higher temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 60s, Tuesday, and in the upper 60s, Wednesday.

