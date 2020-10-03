Metro Detroit weather: Frost advisory Saturday morning

DETROIT – Welcome to the first full weekend of October, Detroit.

It remains cooler than average all weekend with Saturday dry and Sunday being wet. Leaves continue to gradually turn color, and will have milder weather to enjoy them next week.

Saturday morning will be frosty but partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overhead. Temperatures near freezing, high relative humidity, and clearing skies provide the perfect recipe for frost the form in many areas. Temperature start in the lower middle 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will not be as cold, but families and individuals will need their jackets and knit hats to stay warm. Skies will be partly sunny with cool conditions. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and 40s.

Sunset is at 7:10 p.m.

Skies become mostly cloudy, Saturday night. Make sure your heaters are working because it will be chilly. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

We will have overcast skies much of Sunday. Light moderate showers forming to our West cruise overhead late morning and into the afternoon. There will be chillier temperatures barely above 50°F during the afternoon.

Monday becomes sunny here and it will not be as chilly. Possibly closer to 60°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild. It feels more like fall good afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Families can continue enjoying all the vibrant hues of red orange and yellow in our fall foliage. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

