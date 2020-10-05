Metro Detroit Weather: Wind & warmth on the way

DETROIT – After a weekend with highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius), today begins the improvement I promised in last week’s articles. Parts of the area will still have some cloud cover at the start of the day, but those will break up and, starting mid-morning, we should be mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs this afternoon will approach 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), so we’re moving in the right direction. Light west wind will swing around to the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:35 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:07 p.m.

Mostly moony skies prevail Monday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday, and becoming breezy. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), with that warmer air being ushering in by south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy and continued breezy Tuesday night, with milder lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and windy on Wednesday…especially following passage of a midday cold front. Wind behind the front will shift to the west and blow at 20 to 30 mph, with even higher gusts. Highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows falling back into the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Thursday will be sunny, but cooler in the new air mass flowing in behind the Wednesday cold front. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) will still feel plenty pleasant in the sunshine!

Mostly moony Thursday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs edging back upward into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly moony Friday night, with milder lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The upcoming weekend looks fantastic, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low and possibly mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Longer Term

I think we’ll keep the milder temperatures into Tuesday of next week, before a Wednesday cold front marks the beginning of a pattern shift back to a cooler weather regime.