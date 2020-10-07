Metro Detroit weather: Hang on to your masks today!

It’s a relatively mild start to the day, and some showers are crossing the I-69 corridor early this morning ahead of an approaching cold front, but those should be gone by mid-morning, and skies for all of us will become mostly sunny as the day progresses. The bigger story today will be the wind behind the front, which will shift from southwest to west and increase to 15 to 25 mph by late morning / early afternoon, with gusts around 35 mph. Since the front is coming through during the day, we’ll still warm up, with highs in the southern half of the area reaching the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). The northern half of the area will get the cooler air earlier, which will hinder the temperature rise more than farther south…you’ll likely be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon (18 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 7:38 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:04 p.m.

Mostly moony skies Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). Wind diminishing to 4 to 8 mph, and shifting from the northwest to southwest, late.

Mostly sunny and cooler on our Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Mostly moony Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs back near or above 70 degrees (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly moony and mild Friday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

A cold front will cross the area on Saturday, but it won’t have much moisture to work with so I expect a dry day. Skies should be partly cloudy, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Moisture from Hurricane Delta will move northeast through the weekend and, while I think we’ll remain dry on Sunday, it could be a situation where there’s more sunshine the farther northwest you go, and less sunshine the farther southeast you are. Highs Sunday will cool back into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

As I mentioned in yesterday’s article, Delta is really making the weekend weather pattern complicated. I will continue to monitor and keep you updated in these daily weather articles, and sooner on Twitter (@PGLocal4) if I notice any meaningful computer model changes during the day.