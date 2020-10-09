Metro Detroit weather: Abundant sunshine with upper 70s possible

You say you weren’t satisfied. You wanted more for your money. Okay, you’ll get it! Abundant sunshine on our Finally Friday combined with a strengthening south wind this afternoon will push highs into the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius), with upper 70s possible (26 degrees Celsius) near the state line! Wind will shift around to the south and blow at 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:40 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:00 p.m.

Mostly moony for most of our Friday night, with partly cloudy skies developing late at night. Much milder lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday should be partly cloudy overall, although there will be a period of mostly cloudy skies as a cold front slides downstate, with a scattered light shower possible during that time. Right now, the front’s timing appears to be in the morning north of M-59 / Highland Road, noon to 3:00 p.m. from M-59 to I-94, and 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. south of I-94. Obviously, this timing could shift slightly, so just keep an eye on the free Local4Casters weather app’s radar to check the location if any showers do pop up, and remember that we have a FutureCast page that shows you the projected timing and movement of what you’re seeing on radar…that feature is particularly valuable helping you to plan around any rain chance.

Highs Saturday ahead of the front should reach the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius), although it’ll be cooler than this farther north where the front edge of the cooler air moving in arrives first.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will be a dry day. The only question mark is cloud cover. Some models give us partial sunshine, while others keep us mostly cloudy. We may have to resolve this aspect of the forecast later today, but the important thing is that it’ll be a dry day, with highs dropping back into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Columbus Day looks to be mostly cloudy…perhaps we’ll start with a bit of sun, but clouds will increase. A shower is possible late in the day associated with a front approaching from the west. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).