Metro Detroit weather: Conditions more fall-like on Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Yesterday felt like summer. Today feels like fall. It will have clouds and sunshine. Tomorrow will have clouds and rain. Brace yourself for chillier air at the end of this week.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy and chilly. Jackets and knit hats will be needed to remain warm and comfortable while outdoors. Temperatures start in the 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and seasonably cool and crisp. Enjoy our fall colors with a jacket and/or sweater. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 6:57 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Rain arrives Monday along with milder air. Highs will be near or just above 70 degrees.

Tuesday becomes sunnier and cooler again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Daytime temps will be in the low 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with scattered showers. Cooler again with highs near 60 degrees.

Then it gets chillier Thursday and Friday. Even with mainly sunny skies, daytime temps stay in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s.

