Metro Detroit Weather: Ready for some October thunderstorms?

DETROIT – After a spectacular Pure Michigan weekend, our Monday is off to a quiet start. The day just won’t end that way!

Early morning satellite imagery shows some low stratus clouds moving northward as more warm air pushes this way. There are some breaks in those clouds, so we’ll have a bit of sun from time to time, although emphasis will be on the cloud cover today.

As an approaching cold front gets closer by late afternoon, we may mix out those clouds for an hour or two of sunshine before a narrow line of thunderstorms crosses the area between 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

It will become breezy today, with a mostly southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph, shifting to the south, late. During and immediately after the thunderstorms, winds could gust to 40 mph, then shift to the west for the bulk of the overnight hours.

Highs will reach the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) for most of us, so the mild weather continues. If we break out into any meaningful sunshine before 5:00 p.m., then temps could go a little higher.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:43 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:55 p.m.

Skies clear after this evening’s storms move out. Lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), with wind decreasing to 5 to 10 mph from the west.

Tuesday looks like a spectacular day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 50s (10 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Thursday when a strong cold front crosses the area. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius). Frost will be possible outside of our Urban Heat Island.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night with frost likely. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). By the way, I still want to know why 1 degree is singular, but 0 degrees is plural. Just one of those things I sometimes wonder about.

Weekend Outlook

The upcoming weekend will be nothing like this past one. After a frosty start Saturday morning, clouds will increase and we’ll scratch and claw our way barely to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) for a high.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).