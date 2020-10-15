Metro Detroit weather: Freeze Warning in effect after bedtime

DETROIT – A Freeze Warning is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, Friday.

By the end of tonight, raindrops leave but colder air arrives. Frost is likely by Friday morning. Friday afternoon and this weekend will be cool by day. Showers are possible before the end of Sunday.

Thursday evening will be cloudy with scattered rain showers. It will be cool to chilly with temps falling from the 50s to the 40s.

Sunset is at 6:51 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be freezing or near freezing for all of us. Skies clear as temperatures plummet to the low and middle 30s. Remember to grab and extra blanket, bring your pets and potted plants indoors, and be careful with any space heaters.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m. ET.

Friday will be frosty then sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon. It goes from cold to cool with highs in the middle 50s. Scattered sprinkles are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with morning temps in the 30s and afternoon temps in the upper 50s.

Sunday will have rain arriving late with highs in the middle 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will have rain showers with daytime times in the 50s, again. Lows will be in the 40s.

