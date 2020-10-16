Metro Detroit weather: Frost advisory after bedtime on Friday night

DETROIT – A Frost Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

This evening will have a few scattered sprinkles, but the the chance of frost will be the more significant weather-maker. This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine during much of it and the chance of rain occurring the second half of Sunday.

Friday evening will have the pitter-patter of rain drops scattered about the region. Temperatures dip from the low and middle 50s to the 40s by dinnertime and afterward.

Sunset is at 6:49 p.m.

Friday night will be colder with fewer clouds after midnight. Remember to secure space heaters and bring pets and potted plants indoors as temps fall to the middle and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:49 p.m.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and cool in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will be cloudier in the afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees. Our next frontal systems gets closer, and this will spawn scattered showers at 2 p.m. and Sunday evening.

Monday and Tuesday have a chance of showers. It remains cooler than average by 5 to 10 degrees with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 50s.

Rain is possible with partly sunny skies. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be sunnier with higher temps. The mercury will rise to the low 60s, Thursday, and the middle 60s, Friday.

