Metro Detroit weather: Frost Saturday morning, sunshine in the afternoon

DETROIT – A Frost Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m.

Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Vivid fall colors are all around us, and we have some great weather to enjoy it. As long as you have your masks and your jacket and a hat, you’re all set, today. Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as this morning. Rain returns before Sunday is over.

Saturday morning will be frosty and quite chilly. Temperature start in the low and middle 30s. A long sleeve shirt, jacket and hat are good choices to remain warm and comfortable for families taking a brisk morning walk.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly partly sunny and cool. Temperatures will be below average by 5 degrees at the most. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday evening will be fair and cooler. Temperatures will be near 50° by dinner time.

Sunset is at 6:47 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with cool conditions. Possibly near 60°F. Those clouds will thicken and lower during the afternoon and produce some scattered rain showers after 2 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday will have scattered showers and slightly lower temperatures. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few remaining raindrops. Daytime temperatures reach 60°F.

Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and a bit milder. Highs will be in the lower middle 60s each day.

