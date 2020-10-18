Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Sunday with showers and seasonable conditions

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair and Wayne Counties until 8 a.m.

Gray skies dominate the scene, today. A southerly wind will keep things on the cool side as a few raindrops fall in the morning and more fall in the afternoon and evening. Scattered rain remains possible with cooler conditions tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Brighter skies and seasonable temps return by mid-week.

Sunday morning will be cloudy with scattered sprinkles. It will be chilly with temperatures beginning in the 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m.

Sunday afternoon continues to be cloudy with a better chance of rain showers. Light to moderate rain is more likely as the afternoon progresses. A southerly wind will lift temps to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wet weather continues, Sunday evening. Temperatures fall to the low 50s by dinnertime then the 40s before midnight.

Sunset is at 6:46 p.m.

Rain becomes more widely scattered under mostly cloudy skies, Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s each day under partly sunny skies. Scattered showers are possible, also, mainly during the afternoon and evening of each day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with more seasonable afternoon temps. Highs will be near 60 degrees or slightly more.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and milder. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Showers return Friday night with cooler weather to follow on Saturday. Saturday’s daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 50s.

