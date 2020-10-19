Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, damp Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Rain is pulling away, but it remains damp overnight. A cold front has passed, too, and it becomes chillier again. A few more showers are possible early this week. Higher temperatures are possible later this week.

Rain becomes more widely scattered and goes away under mostly cloudy skies, Sunday night. Colder air moves in behind a cold front, so temperatures will drop quickly. We stay above the freezing mark, but overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s each day under partly sunny skies. Scattered showers are possible, also, mainly during the afternoon and evening of each day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with more seasonable afternoon temps. Highs will be near 60 degrees or slightly more.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and milder. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Showers return Friday night with cooler weather to follow on Saturday. Saturday’s daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 50s.

