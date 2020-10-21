Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up Wednesday after wet start

DETROIT – Did the overnight thunderstorms wake you up? If so, I hope you were able to get back to sleep. The storms are long gone and we only have some scattered showers left in the area early this morning. The showers will end early following passage of a cold front, and skies will become partly cloudy by afternoon.

We’re starting the day mild and, in fact, it’s warmer now than when you went to bed! Unfortunately, the cold front will keep us from getting much past the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

It’ll be a breezy day, with wind gusts this morning around 30 mph, but diminishing during the afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:54 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:41 p.m.

Partly cloudy Wednesday evening, then increasing clouds overnight with showers possible by late Wednesday night. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

Showers and thunderstorms start our day on Thursday as a warm front pushes through, then we may see some sun develop by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with very mild lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). This Friday morning low would actually tie our record for the warmest low temperature for October 23rd, except that we’ll drop below that temperature Friday evening, so don’t get too excited…that record is safe.

Friday begins mild and dry with some sunshine, then afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of a strong cold front. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius)!

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with colder lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs back into the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Sunday, so get those outdoor chores done on Saturday! Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).