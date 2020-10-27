Metro Detroit weather: Chilly showers on the way

We are starting our Tuesday dry, but some light showers should develop later this morning and threaten us through the afternoon. The showers will be light, but combined with highs only in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), it just won’t be a very pleasant day if you have to be outside. At least the wind will be light today, starting off blowing from the northwest and then shifting to the southwest by the end of the day at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:33 p.m. This is the last week before the time change: we fall back an hour this Saturday night and go back onto Eastern Standard Time. So next week, the sun will rise and set an hour earlier.

Clouds gradually break up and move out Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, but becoming breezy, with highs rebounding into the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds late Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

It now appears that most of the moisture from post-Hurricane Zeta will stay to our south on Thursday. Best chance to see any of that will be in our South Zone. North of there, northeast winds coming off of Lake Huron will generate scattered lake effect rain showers that some of us will get. It’ll be a mostly cloudy and breezy day, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). Keep in mind that our average high this time of year is in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) so, yes, we are running cooler than average.

If scattered rain showers linger around long enough Thursday night, a few wet snowflakes could conceivably mix in as temperatures cool, but don’t worry about that…it’ll just be cosmetic with no impacts. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

We’ll probably start our Finally Friday mostly cloudy, but skies will become mostly sunny during the day. It’ll still be breezy, with highs only in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly moony Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday still looks like the best overall weather day of the week, which is great news for the Trick or Treaters. Expect lots of Maize Sun and Blue Sky over Ann Arbor for the big Michigan – Michigan State game (the only thing Maize and Blue that both teams can support), as well as across all of southeast Michigan. Wind should remain below 10 mph, so that helps, too. And we can certainly take highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Skies remain mostly moony on Halloween Night, and remember that it’s our second full moon of the month, so we call it a “Blue Moon”…which just means that it’ll be extra spooky! Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) by 8:00 p.m., so this will be a pretty typical weather evening for the Trick or Treaters. Overnight lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) by Sunday morning. **Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed, and enjoy that extra hour of sleep as we go back onto Eastern Standard Time.**

Partly cloudy on Sunday with just the chance for a shower as a cold front crosses the area. It will not be a washout of a day, and we’re not even guaranteed to get a shower, but the chance is there. It’ll become noticeably breezy, with highs near 50 degrees )10 degrees Celsius). Saturday is definitely the better weekend day to work on those leaves, if you have the option.

Next week looks dry with plenty of sunshine…all week long! And the weather on Election Day looks spectacular (mid 50s…12 to 13 degrees Celsius), so no excuses…get out there and vote!