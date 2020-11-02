Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly start to the week, warmup on the way

DETROIT – We are waking up to chilly temps in the 20s and a stiff breeze still, which means some blowing snow is possible in spots. There were some impressive snow bands through parts of Metro Detroit late on Sunday and again, some streets may still be slippery in areas that were coated by those squalls last night. Just be a little extra cautious and grab the thicker coat and gloves as you head out this Monday morning.

SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

Today is the last of the noticeably colder days for the rest of the week as we battle through mostly cloudy skies through the morning hours. The winds are shifting and will be breezy to gusty all day again today SW 10-20 mph gusting 25-35 mph in the afternoon and early evening. Skies will become partly cloudy through the afternoon, but highs will only get into the mid and upper 40s. The average high temperature is mid 50s for early November in Metro Detroit and we should be very close to that mark tomorrow as we begin a wonderful warming trend.

SUNSET: 5:25 PM

Metro Detroit will start seeing warmer air moving in Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s... right where we should be this time of year. And the cloud cover will be a big variable as we move into the midweek, because model data suggests mid to even upper 60s Wednesday through Sunday around here.

We will likely get enough sun and a nice warming breeze to bring us into the lower 60s Wednesday, but certainly could exceed expectations with enough sunshine. Thursday may be a bit more cloud filled with low to mid 60s still in sight as we stay dry. There won’t be any meaningful weather makers heading into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario for a week or longer. So, we get to and through the weekend ahead with amazing Fall-like weather in the 60s. It will be ideal for kite flying, a Fall color tour, or any yard work you have yet to complete. Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android