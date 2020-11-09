Metro Detroit weather: Highs in the 70s today!

Good Monday morning! Yeah, I know. Just keep the beautiful weather in mind as we head back to work and back to school. Morning temps are near where our average highs should be in the upper 40s to low 50s as you head out under partly cloudy skies. Get ready for more sunshine than clouds today, so grab those sunglasses on your way out the door.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m.

It’s going to be another unusually warm day with sun and a few rounds of clouds coming and going. We will see highs in the low 70s, and the record high in Detroit today is 75° F. So, it’s within reach, and we did set two record high temperatures both weekend days. The wind will be light S 5-10 mph and we will see a few more clouds this afternoon with no chances for rain so get outside and enjoy!

Sunset is at 5:17 p.m.

We will see both cloud cover, and wind speeds on the rise Tuesday around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. This will be our last day of this incredible stretch of 60s and low 70s as we will once again see mild 50s in the morning tomorrow, and then only partly sunny skies and breezy S 10-20 gusting to 26 mph. There will be a little bit of sun filtered through those clouds and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain showers arrive ahead of a cold front late Tuesday into early Wednesday and this is the beginning of our trip back to seasonal November weather in Michigan. Temps will move out of the 60s, and stay mainly in the 50s all day in breezy conditions. But after the morning showers, we should see some midday and/or afternoon sunshine.

The rest of the week will be noticeably cooler with lows dipping down into the 30s, and highs only in the lower 50s. It does look dry again most toward the end of our week and maybe for the first half of your weekend. Models hint at a few showers possible Sunday and we’ll keep you posted. Remember, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather, and it’s free!

