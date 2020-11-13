Metro Detroit weather: Be patient, the sunshine will return

Not only is it Finally Friday, it’s Finally Friday the 13th! Let’s get out there and make it a LUCKY day!

Clouds filled back in overnight, and some light showers are possible early this morning. Once this band of light rain moves through, we’ll be mostly cloudy for the rest of the morning, with only an isolated shower possible through early afternoon, at which point skies become partly cloudy and we finish the day with some sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) will feel cooler after the wind shifts from southwest to west and increases to 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:22 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius). West wind diminishing to 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny for most of our Saturday…clouds will start increasing around mid-afternoon. So things look good for the Spartans' noon game in East Lansing, with highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Michigan’s 7:30 p.m. game in Ann Arbor will start dry, but a stray shower is possible mid-game, and rain is possible at some point in the fourth quarter (don’t worry…I’m the team’s meteorologist…I’ve already apprised the coaching staff about this). Temperatures during the game will be in the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius), and then actually rise toward Sunday morning as warmer air moves in and the rain increases.

Sunday itself starts mild with showers (in fact, we may start the day in the mid 50s…12 degrees Celsius), but then a cold front comes through. While that takes the rain with it, it will also drop our temperatures, which should fall back into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) by mid-afternoon. It’ll become noticeably windy, too, with possible gusts above 40 mph.

There’s a pretty good chance that we’ll be mainly dry from Monday through Friday next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy and windy…can’t rule out a morning flurry. Then we should have varying amounts of sunshine Tuesday through Friday. Highs warming into the low 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) by Thursday and Friday.