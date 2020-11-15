High wind warning Sunday, afternoon temperatures drop

DETROIT – A High Wind Warning is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Dangerous wind and wind gusts are likely the rest of the day. Please play it safe with wicked winds and high wind gusts. Rain moves out and temperatures drop after lunchtime. It becomes colder, tonight. Sunnier skies and calmer conditions come back the rest of this week

It remains windy Sunday afternoon. The mercury plummets after lunchtime from near 50° to near 40°F as wind speeds increase and wind gusts heighten.

Sustained winds with lows at 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph. Watch out for wind blown debris or downed power lines. If you come across any downed wires, please stay away and keep everyone far away and call the authorities immediately.

Also, with the start of Firearm Deer Hunting Season, falling branches and trees are a huge hazard.

Finally, it’s a good idea to charge the mobile devices early. If generators have to be used, make sure they are, at least, 25 feet away from your home. Extinguish any fires from candles or fireplaces before bed.

Sunset is at 5:11 p.m.

Sunday evening will be colder and still windy. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind gust still near 50 mph.

Winds die down, but it will still be breezy Sunday night. Wind gusts will be down to 35 mph, and sustained winds will be between 15 and 25 mph. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s by dawn.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. It will be breezy with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little chillier. Afternoon temperatures will reach 40° to 45°F

Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy but with higher temperatures. Daytime readings will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny and milder. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s.

