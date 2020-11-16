Metro Detroit weather: Less wind, but tracking some snowflakes

High wind developed right on schedule Sunday, with the expected power outages following suit. Here are Sunday’s peak wind gusts I have received as of early Monday morning:

Troy: 64 mph

Romulus: 61 mph

Detroit: 54 mph

Ann Arbor: 53 mph

Ypsilanti: 53 mph

Waterford: 52 mph

Harrison Township: 51 mph

Adrian: 49 mph

Lapeer: 47 mph

Howell: 44 mph

Port Huron: 40 mph

Wind has dropped into the 15 to 25 mph range from the west, with higher gusts, and the trend will continue through the day, so the Wind Advisory and Lakeshore Flood Warning have been cancelled by the National Weather Service. We’re starting off cloudy, but partly cloudy skies will develop by afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), which will feel colder of course due to the wind.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:26 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:10 p.m.

An upper level disturbance comes close enough to us Monday night to generate a band of light snow that will cross the area. I do not expect any accumulation, as temperatures should be above freezing, and the ground is above freezing as well. However, if your car is parked outside, you may have to dust off some flakes come Tuesday morning. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Wind becoming northwest at 8 to 13 mph.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, and it’ll be a chilly day with highs only near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius), with a noticeable northwest breeze making it feel colder.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday and, with the wind lightening up, it’ll be a reasonable fall day with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Thursday…but warming up! Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday (clouds may increase, later in the day). Highs could top 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) if we keep the sun long enough into the day!

Weekend Outlook

A front settling down across the area brings rain chances both days this weekend. Highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Looking Into My Crystal Ball

I’ve taken a quick peek at some of the long range computer models and, right now, Thanksgiving looks like a pretty good weather day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius)! So the weather looks great for America’s Thanksgiving Parade, which we can only see on Local 4, since spectators are not allowed due to the pandemic!