Metro Detroit Weather: Finally Friday, final warmth

DETROIT – TGIF! If you enjoyed Thursday’s mild temperatures, then I think you’ll like today’s weather as well! We are starting off on a very mild note, with temps in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) as you head out the door. That’s warmer than our average HIGH for the day!

We’ll see varying amounts of cloud cover today…at times it’ll be mostly sunny, while other times there will be more clouds than sun. It’ll be breezy, but not nearly as windy as it was on Thursday, with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Combine highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) with less wind than yesterday, and it’ll still feel plenty pleasant out there. If today’s an option, it might not be a bad day to get up the Christmas lights (if you didn’t get to it on that really warm weekend a couple of weeks ago).

Today’s sunrise is at 7:31 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

A cold front will cross the area late this afternoon and this evening, but it doesn’t have much moisture to work with so no rain will accompany it. It’s only impact will be a return to more seasonable temperatures, which is no surprise given that a cold front is simply the front edge of a colder air mass. Lows tonight will drop back into the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

The only challenge in the Saturday forecast is how much sun we get. Some computer models bring more clouds up from the south and keep us mostly cloudy, while other models’ algorithms produce a stronger area of high pressure passing to our north, and give us at least partly cloudy skies (more sun north, more clouds south). Regardless, what I am certain about is that it’ll be much cooler, with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Saturday night will be dry until the next area of moisture oozes northward into the area…and this will be interesting. Since the moisture doesn’t arrive until late at night when it’s coolest, it will probably start as wet snow. This could end up as a situation where it’s mostly rain east of a line from Port Huron to Pontiac to Belleville to Dundee, and mostly wet snow west of there. Obviously, that’s just a general estimation, but those who get mostly snow could see a light slushy accumulation, especially on grass, elevated surfaces, and cars parked outside.

Rain and wet snow should change to mostly rain on Sunday, with highs struggling into the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Thanksgiving Week

Monday will see clouds to start, but they’ll move out and we should become mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday starts with partial sun, but the sky becomes cloudy and rain could develop during the afternoon (the timetable for this approaching storm system has accelerated a bit in today’s computer model runs). Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends Wednesday morning, and we may see a bit of sun (maybe) develop during the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Thanksgiving Day’s weather is now a little less clear – both literally and figuratively. Although we’ll be in between storm systems, the weather in between those systems is not clear cut. It now appears that we’ll be mostly cloudy. Some models keep us entirely dry, while others have now introduced a small shower chance. I’m not confident about the shower chance based upon what I’m seeing, but will continue to monitor. Highs should be near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). Remember that spectators are not allowed at America’s Thanksgiving Parade…your only place to watch is on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com. So sit back with your favorite hot beverage and enjoy one of America’s grandest traditions!

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Black Friday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). PLEASE shop locally, and support our local businesses. Many of them have struggled just to get to the holiday season and, if they don’t do well now, they may have to close for good. Our family, friends and neighbors depend upon having these jobs so, even if you aren’t comfortable spending time browsing the stores, BUY GIFT CARDS! This pandemic WILL end, and people will love the shopping spree you gave them!

November 20th Detroit Weather Trivia

Today’s record high is 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), set in 1942. That’s the latest 70-degree day in recorded Detroit weather history!

