Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday evening, wintery mix begins tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Moisture arrives as temperatures drop, especially tonight. With the mercury near freezing, that means snow and a wintry mix when we go to bed, Saturday night. A rain/snow mix remains possible tomorrow with very chilly conditions. Bright weather returns Monday, and Thanksgiving looks good.

Saturday evening becomes cloudy and colder. Temperatures will be in the low 40s before dinner and in the upper 30s afterward.

Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered snow showers arriving and developing. Snowflakes will mix with raindrops by dawn. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees. Roads will be mostly wet because it’s been so warm the past few days, even today. Road surfaces have been way above freezing and remain that way for the start of Sunday.

Sunday’s temperatures will barely rise to turn any snowflakes into raindrops. A rain/snow mix remains likely all day. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s. It will be wet in the morning, and it becomes more slushy as the afternoon wears on under colder than average conditions.

Sunday evening will have scattered snow showers. When all is said and done by the middle of Sunday night, snow totals will be between a trace to just over 2 inches, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Monday will be mostly sunny but it remains chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 40s Tuesday, and near 50 degrees Wednesday.

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! The sun reappears with highs near 50 degrees.

