Metro Detroit Weather: Wednesday washout in the works

DETROIT – The wintry mix over Metro Detroit is turning into a plain rain maker on this Wednesday. There will be a slight push in moisture and mild air continuing this morning and that means rain with temps near 40F. Be careful this morning and be prepared to face nasty travel conditions all day.

SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

Rain showers will start to become steadier and a little heavier through the mid morning and all afternoon. We should get a solid quarter inch of rain and that again brings minor concerns for folks traveling. Highs will eventually get to around 50F with rain looming into the evening and early overnight.

SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Model data is starting to split about the timing of our rain stoppage Thursday. All week data has pointed at dry conditions by 1 or 2am Thanksgiving. There’s now some data hinting at lingering, light showers possible through 8am or longer. We will certainly be watching this closely with America’s Thanksgiving Parade live Downtown Detroit. No, we cannot go but we can all enjoy a slice of Michigan comfort in the form of The Parade on Local 4. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s through the morning. Enjoy the show!

We will get into the low and maybe mid 50s during the afternoon on the Thanksgiving Holiday with winds kicking up SW 7-15 mph, and some breaks in the clouds.

Black Friday looks dry in the low 50s, and Saturday will be cooler with afternoon sunshine and just shy of 50F. Sunday will be a sunny day but only in the 40s before a wintry mix heads our way early next week. The Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our consistently changing weather, and it’s free!

