Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with blue skies returning Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

We keep sunshine the rest of today, and it returns Sunday. After a chilly day and another frosty night, higher temps are with us tomorrow. Wet then snowy arrives and develops Monday and Tuesday. Computer models are coming into alignment, and we are still looking at shovel-able sun by the end to Tuesday. Then it becomes colder the rest of next week.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. The average high today is 43 degrees. Highs will be near or just above that mark. We will have perfect weather for the noon Michigan football game against Penn State in Ann Arbor and the 3:30 p.m. Michigan State football game against undefeated Northwestern in East Lansing.

Sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temps will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and colder. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday will be another good-weather day for shopping and getting your car washed. It will be mostly sunny and not as chilly with highs near 50 degrees.

Things get very interesting, and slippery, Monday and shortly afterward. Our second significant snow-maker arrives early next week, and “significant” is an understatement. A rain-snow mix develops and arrives Monday and turns into a snow storm late Monday afternoon through, at least, part of Tuesday.

Computer models are now coming into alignment. Conditions will be wet and sloppy Monday morning and midday. It becomes more slushy, snowy and treacherous Monday afternoon, Monday night and Tuesday. Three to six inches of snow are possible by the end of Tuesday.

The analysis of this upcoming storm is still early in the making and a more definite snowfall forecast is likely later this weekend.

