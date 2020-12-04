Metro Detroit Weather: Lots of clouds, little precipitation Friday

DETROIT – It’s Finally Friday!

If you read my weather article yesterday, I described how our early week storm is now a large upper level storm system roughly over James Bay. Since we are on the back side of that circulations, lots of upper level disturbances are rolling down the jet stream like roller coast cars on a track. Yesterday’s disturbance was a weak one and only served to increase our cloud cover. Today’s disturbance is more robust, will keep some clouds around, and may generate a few drops or flakes, but they should be of little or no consequence. Highs today in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) north to low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) south. West-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:46 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Skies eventually become partly cloudy Friday night in the wake of that upper level disturbance. Lows in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend Update

We should have a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday, although some Lake Huron lake effect may keep some of us in the Thumb mostly cloudy. In fact, there could be some snowflakes near Lake Huron and, if the wind shifts to a more northerly direction (as opposed to my forecast of northwest), then there could even be some accumulation. But right now, I’m keeping those snow bands offshore. If you live in the eastern Thumb, just keep an eye on our app’s live radar on Saturday to monitor the snow’s progress. All of us will have cooler highs in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to start on Sunday, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

I see no big storms affecting us next week. In fact, I think we’ll be dry virtually the entire week with gradually moderating temperatures. We should get at least partly cloudy skies most days, with highs Monday in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, and in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius) Wednesday through Friday. We can handle that! It looks like a great week to do some holiday shopping…and PLEASE shop local instead of ordering on Amazon. Support our local businesses who, otherwise, may go out of business if they don’t have a good holiday season. If you aren’t keen right now about walking around stores and doing traditional shopping, at least buy gift cards. This pandemic will end and, at that time, everybody will be overjoyed to spend those gift cards!