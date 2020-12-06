Metro Detroit weather: Below-average temps with even lower wind chills Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Saturday evening as it becomes colder. Make sure your heaters are working and bring your pets in at night as temperatures continue to drop. Some sun reappears again on Sunday. It will be another cold, but dry, day. Higher temps slowly come back next week.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, then the upper 20s.

Saturday night becomes colder under fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s outside the 12:30 p.m. Michigan women’s basketball game against Wright State in Ann Arbor.

We continue to have blue skies with fair weather clouds much of next week. Knowing southeast Michigan weather, this is the perfect time for preparations and activities as we approach Christmas, Hanukkah and the holidays.

Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Temperatures go back above average Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the low 40s Tuesday under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s.

