Metro Detroit weather: Cold with uneventful weather Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Today is another day where we could be shivering outdoors, especially if we don’t wear our coat, hat, scarf or gloves.

It becomes colder again tonight. The cold pocket of air remains overhead tomorrow. In general the weather is unremarkable most of this week; just the way we like it. There will be no rain. There will be no snow. And, temperatures rise just above average by midweek.

Sunday morning will be cold and mostly cloudy. Temperatures start in the 20s with windchill’s near 20°F or a bit lower. It remains dry and with no slippery weather during our morning drive or jog.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be about 5 degrees below average; mostly in the middle 30s. We’ll have chilly conditions outside Crisler Arena during the 12:30 p.m. Michigan women’s basketball game against Wright State.

No weather hazards this evening or for the seeable future, which is good. Temperatures will be near freezing at dinner time.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

If you didn’t get to wash the car, decorate your home or do some holiday shopping this weekend, no worries. The weather gives you ample opportunity this week.

Monday will be chilly and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be seasonably chilly and partly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be near 40°F.

Temperatures go back above average Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will be partly to mostly sunny each day. Night time and early morning temperatures will be near freezing or in the upper 20s. Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 40s.

