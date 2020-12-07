Metro Detroit weather: Quiet days ahead...until the weekend

Good Monday morning to you! I hope you had a great weekend.

Things look pretty quiet for the next five days, but then comes this weekend…I’ll address that in a moment.

First, we’ll see lots of clouds on our Monday, and there could even be some snow showers across parts of the Thumb and Ontario as we still have wind coming down Lake Huron today. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius), and possibly a tad warmer if we get any afternoon peeks of sun. North to northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:49 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Monday night, although our West Zone could see partial clearing. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Even if we start Tuesday with partial sunshine, skies should quickly become mostly cloudy…but these clouds are in advance of a surge of milder air that will be here for the rest of the week after Tuesday, where highs will still be stuck in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday morning, then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs surging into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday…this is the pick day of the week…with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, but a dry day, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

This Weekend

Rain is likely on Saturday ahead of an advancing cold front and developing storm system. Highs may still reach the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) in the mild air mass ahead of the front.

Rain diminishes Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Windy and colder on Sunday with a chance of snow showers. Steady temperatures in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Snow Chances

Long range models suggest a modest snow chance Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Not sure yet if this will pan out, but I’ll continue to monitor!

Another note, today, December 7th, is the 79th anniversary of the Japanese surprise attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. While there are all sorts of stories and theories about why the Japanese attacked before any formal declaration of war had been communicated, there’s another part of the story that you will find absolutely fascinating: how the Japanese used the weather to their great advantage to pull off this stunningly successful military attack. Check out my special article on ClickOnDetroit…it’s a part of the story that you’ve probably never heard before, and it’s a short read…only a minute or two.