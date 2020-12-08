Metro Detroit weather: Getting closer to that big warm-up

After one more seasonably cool day, we then get to enjoy a four-day stretch of milder weather so, if you haven’t gotten those Christmas lights up yet, you still have an opportunity…just don’t wait until the weekend!

Some Monday night clearing will give us a bit of sun to start our Tuesday, but clouds will rapidly fill in and the majority of the day will be mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), with west winds becoming southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:50 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Cloudy Tuesday night, with a sprinkle or flurry possible. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday starts mostly cloudy, then we becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon (the Thumb will be the last to get the sunshine). Highs soaring into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs once again in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy on Friday, but it’ll be a dry day. And the warmer air mass surging in will still boost highs into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Friday night (but Friday evening will be dry), with very mild lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Rain is likely on Saturday, and that includes down in Columbus where the Wolverines will take on the Buckeyes…that looks like a real sloppy game (I’ve already notified the U of M coaching staff as to this likelihood). Highs Saturday could touch 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Rain mixes with then changes to snow Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degrees Celsius).

Windy with snow or snow showers on Sunday…there could be a small accumulation. Steady temperatures in the mid 30s (1 degrees Celsius).