Metro Detroit weather: Getting colder under cloudy skies, Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Cloudy skies continue to reign as it gets a little colder Sunday evening. Nighttime lows and afternoon highs will be seasonable Sunday and Monday. Some reinforcing cold air arrives mid-week with a slight chance of snow. Slightly higher temps return at the end of this week.

We keep a fair amount of clouds around Sunday evening as it gets colder. Temperatures will be around 30°F shortly after dinner time.

Sunday night will be colder and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens anytime wind speed reaches 5 mph or greater.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and colder. Daytime temperatures will only be around 30°F or just a bit higher. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the low 20s. There is a chance of scattered snow showers on Wednesday.

Thursday will be sunnier and remain chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny, then mostly cloudy. Temperatures reach 40 degrees or a bit higher, though.

