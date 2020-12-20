Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday with overcast skies

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Sunday rounds out the last weekend before Christmas, and will continue to have overcast skies.

However, it will be drier than yesterday. Some slippery weather returns tomorrow. Then we get a bit of a break and some sunshine with higher temperatures. Christmas Day still appears to have some snow in the forecast.

Sunday morning will have some patchy fog temperatures just above freezing. The thermometer has barely budged since Saturday night with the mercury starting in the middle and lower 30s. Some patchy fog will be around. So be careful driving in areas with low visibility.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will reach the middle and upper 30s. It will be dry outside shopping malls in store fronts for anyone shopping for the Holidays or picking out a Christmas tree.

Sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will fall to the low 30s after sunset.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

A fast-moving clipper-like system will zip across the area with rain and snow showers Monday. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle and upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be brighter with higher temperatures. Afternoon highs will be near 40°F on Tuesday and near 45°F on Wednesday.

Christmas Eve Thursday becomes cloudy again with rain and snow showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Enough cold air wraps around an area of low pressure to give us snow flurries and light snow showers as Santa arrives early Christmas morning and when families wake up on Christmas Day. It will be colder with highs near 30°F.

Happy Kwanzaa, Friday! The first day of the holiday will be partly sunny and cold with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center