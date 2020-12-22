Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy skies and scattered flakes

DETROIT – We have cloudy skies and even some scattered flakes and drizzle with temps mainly in the mid 30s as you head out and about.

Most of that moisture is north of 8 Mile and should be fading out of the forecast by 6 or 7am.

Sunrise: 7:59 AM

Cloudy Tuesday

It’s another cloudy day today but we are not tracking any tricky clippers with rain and snow like yesterday. Instead a pretty dull looking day with overcast skies and highs around 40F. Winds are light WSW 5-10 mph and we should see slight breakage in the clouds through the late afternoon and evening.

Metro Detroit won’t see much in the way of sunshine today, and really for most of the week. Tis the season.

Sunset: 5:05 PM

Wednesday Forecast

Can you imagine temps in the 50s tomorrow? This time of year, all we have to do is believe. We do have a brief spell of mild air sneaking into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Wednesday and we very well could see highs near 50F or warmer. The winds will start cranking from the South 10-20 mph gusting 35 mph at times.

Some wet weather will be moving in after dinner tomorrow into the night.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Forecast

The cool air follows changing rain to snow by Thursday morning. We should see snow showers and dropping temps Thursday creating quite a festive look and feel to Metro Detroit on Christmas Eve.

Snow showers and lake effect snow showers will continue on Christmas Day but temps are chilly in the teens to 20s and that’s it. It’s chilly Saturday but the brightest day perhaps of the week as teens turn to 30s by the afternoon to start the weekend.

