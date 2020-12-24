Metro Detroit weather: Cold, blustery Christmas Eve

DETROIT – Merry Christmas Eve, Motown, and welcome to Thursday!

Rain and snow are gone, for now. It is cold and blustery for the rest of the day for shoppers and Santa’s elves. Snowflakes greet the Jolly ol’ Elf upon his arrival, and that of all nine reindeer (including Rudolph), tonight. Christmas Day remains snowy. The start of Kwanzaa will see a small rebound in temps.

Thursday afternoon will be cloudy as the mercury stays in the 20s with wind chills in the low and middle teens. It remains windy with a westerly wind blowing 10 to 20 mph; gusts over 30 mph. Make sure everyone, especially kids and seniors, cover their heads and extremities with their hats, scarves and gloves.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m. ET.

Snow showers return Thursday evening, to prep Santa and his sleigh for a good landing overnight. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

Thursday night will be cold with light snow providing a good half inch of fresh snow on rooftops and driveways for the Jolly ol’ Elf’s arrival. As children are sleeping, overnight lows will be in the teens. Kids, this is perfect delivery-weather for Santa and all of his reindeer.

Merry Christmas, Friday! Christmas Day is a White Christmas in my book. Despite the lack of an inch of snow on the ground in many neighborhoods, snowflakes will be falling with scattered snow showers. It will be cold and wonderful for staying indoors for opening presents and dinner. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Happy Kwanzaa, Saturday! The holiday’s first day, Umoja - Community, will be partly sunny with morning snow showers. Cold, again, with afternoon temps near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday has another chance of rain and snow showers. Chilly with daytime temps in the middle 30s.

