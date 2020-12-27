Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers increase Sunday night as a cold front approaches

DETROIT – Partial overnight clearing occurred as expected and the good news is that the increase in cloud cover today will be a little slower to occur than expected, so we’ll get a bit of sun this morning!

Clouds will increase this afternoon, however, and a scattered shower is possible after 4 p.m. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) this afternoon, then continue rising to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) by late evening after a warm front passes.

Rain increases this evening, and most of us should receive between one and two tenths of an inch. The cold front crosses the area late at night, which will push out the rain and usher in colder temperatures and breezy conditions for the start of the new work week.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:08 p.m.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder on Monday. Temperatures nearly steady in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degrees Celsius). Watch for icy patches if the temperature reaches freezing before any puddles freeze.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), and light wind…this will undoubtedly be the nicest day of the week ahead, and a good day to support our local stores by shopping their post-Christmas sales!

The New Year’s Storm

The New Year’s Storm now may become the story of two storms. This morning’s computer models suggest the first storm moving eastward across the northern tier of the country, instead of coming up at us from the south. So, this storm will push rain into the area on Wednesday, continuing into Wednesday night. This west-to-east movement will then drag a cold front through the area, and the rain will actually move out Thursday morning, and potentially leave us dry for New Year’s Eve (not that we should be out going to any parties, of course, but still…). Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

The second then comes up from the south on Friday, New Year’s Day. Rain redevelops, and this is our best chance for some heavier rainfall. Since the ground surface is now frozen, this water will just run off…flooding will be a concern if too much falls in too short a period of time. I’ll keep you updated, of course, on Local 4 and in my daily weather articles. Once this storm moves by, colder air returns and scattered snow showers develop, but today’s models suggest little in the way of accumulation. Temperatures falling from the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) into the 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

There are a lot of moving parts with this midweek storm (storms). There could be additional changes, so stay tuned.