Metro Detroit weather: Tracking last 2 storms of 2020

DETROIT – Aside from some flurries, Saturday was a benign weather day and Sunday looks to be the same -- then comes the first of two storms to end this insane year.

High pressure sliding eastward south of Michigan should turn winds more southwesterly (even southeasterly late Saturday night), so losing that Lake Michigan lake effect trajectory will allow for temporary, partial clearing. Lows will be around 20 degrees, but perhaps a few degrees cooler if we get more clearing than expected.

Saturday’s sunset was at 5:07 p.m. Sunday’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

Even if some of us wake up to a bit of partial sun early Sunday morning, the day should turn out cloudy but milder, with temperatures rising into the mid 30s during the afternoon and then continuing to rise to near 40 degrees in the evening following passage of a warm front (the front edge of a warmer air mass). There is a shower chance late in the afternoon Sunday, but I think most of the rain holds off until Sunday night.

Rain showers increase Sunday night as a cold front approaches, followed by some snow showers (no accumulation) after the front passes by. Temperatures that are initially steady near 40 degrees will fall into the low to mid 30s by sunrise Monday.

Outlook for next week

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, and it’ll be a raw, breezy day, too. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 30s by the late afternoon. Watch for icy patches if the temperature reaches freezing.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s and light wind -- this will undoubtedly be the nicest day of the week ahead, and a good day to support our local stores by shopping their post-Christmas sales!

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with rain developing either late in the afternoon or Wednesday evening. Highs will rebound back to near 40 degrees. Rain increases Wednesday night and continues throughout Thursday and Thursday night, New Year’s Eve. This will be a long duration rain event, with over an inch possible. Since the ground surface is now frozen, this water will just run off; flooding will be a concern if too much falls in too short a period of time. I’ll keep you updated, of course, on Local 4 and in my daily weather articles. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 40s.

The way things are shaping up now, we could start the first day of 2021 with rain, and then see that rain change to snow. We are not sure yet about accumulation, as it’s still way too far in advance to try and get specific, but accumulation is at least possible. Stay tuned. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and into the 20s on Friday.

