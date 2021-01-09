Metro Detroit weather: Chilly afternoon with sunshine after a frosty start

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Sunshine returns for the first half of our much needed weekend. It will be chilly, but temps will be above average. A little sun returns, Sunday. Dry, uneventful weather stays with us through the middle of next week.

Saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Today’s average high temperatures is 32 degrees. Today’s thermometer will rise a bit higher; to the middle and upper 30s. A north wind continues to blow 5 to 10 mph creating wind chills near freezing or slightly lower.

Sunset is at 5:20 p.m.

Saturday evening will be fair and colder. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

The Jupiter-Saturn conjunction will be joined by our Solar System’s smallest planet, Mercury. The trio of planets will be visible in the south-southwest sky at dinner time.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and cold. Overnight lows return to the low and middle 20s, which is barely higher than the average low temperature of 19 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 35 degrees. Coats, hats and scarves will be needed to stay warm outside Crisler Arena during the 1 p.m. Michigan women’s basketball game against Illinois, outside the Breslin Center during the 3 p.m. MSU women’s basketball game against Nebraska and outside Little Caesar’s Arena during the 3 p.m. Detroit Pistons game against the Utah Jazz.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 35 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be repeats. We’ll have a mixture of clouds and sun. Chilly with afternoon temperatures in the middle 30s and nighttime/early morning temps in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday will have cloudier skies with Thursday rain showers turning to Thursday night and Friday snow showers. Light accumulations from a trace to 1 inch are expected.

