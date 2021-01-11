Metro Detroit weather: Back to the clouds

Low clouds have once again overspread the area, and will be around through most of the daylight hours. However, there are some indications of partial clearing occurring late this afternoon / early evening, which would be perfect timing because IF skies clear out enough, take a peek very low in the western sky just as it gets dark (roughly between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m.). You’ll see what’s called a “trio” – three planets close together (no, it’s not called a “conjunction”…that applies to two planets). Those planets are Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury, and Jupiter is the brightest one. But remember that they will be low in the sky…if houses or trees block your view of the western horizon, then it’ll be very tough to see. Also, since they are in the west, remember that they will be setting, just like the sun. So the longer you wait to try and see them, the lower they’ll be. It’s a fine balancing act between getting dark enough to see them while they are high enough off the horizon to see. But if you have a good view of the west, it’ll be pretty cool!

Highs today will only reach the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius), with a southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:22 p.m.

Any clearing early this evening will be replaced by more clouds rolling, but it remains dry. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

We should at least get some sunny breaks on Wednesday, and one model is even more optimistic by bringing in partly cloudy skies. The warming trend continues as highs approach 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), depending upon how much sun we get, of course.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy and a little breezy on Thursday, but warmer, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

A strong cold front crosses the area Thursday night, with a rain shower possible ahead of it, and a snow shower possible behind it. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Breezy and colder with snow showers possible on Friday. Temperatures nearly steady in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers continue Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Mostly cloudy skies persist through the weekend, with possible snow showers not out of the question. Breezy highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll nearly enough snow for the kids to play in. It certainly would be nice to get a solid snowstorm in here to give the kids a chance to get outside and build some snowmen and snowwomen, forts, go sledding, and have some good ol’ fashioned snowball fights. And the long-range computer models I’ve seen this morning don’t suggest anything resembling a big snowstorm through the end of the month. Obviously, things can change, but it doesn’t look promising right now.