Metro Detroit weather: Snow flurries Saturday night, more snow showers Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome MLK weekend and Saturday night, Motown!

Snow flurries flow across Detroit and Southeast Michigan early tonight. Many of the flakes go away by morning, but more are on tap for Sunday. Snow showers are likely, especially Sunday afternoon, evening and night.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Snow flurries blossom before midnight and gradually dissipated afterward. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

The same storm system that gave us rain and snow Friday slowly leaves Sunday. It gives us a chance of scattered snow showers during the day. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s.

Snow accumulations will on the light side by Sunday evening. Neighborhoods north of 8 Mile and in Livingston County have a better chance of receiving over an inch of snow. In Detroit and south of 8 Mile, some rain may mix with snow and a trace to 1 inch of snow possible.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday! It will be mostly cloudy and chilly as we reflect and celebrate. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with on and off flurries and light snow. Highs will be near freezing, 32 degrees, Tuesday, and near 30 degrees, Wednesday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!