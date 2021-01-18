Metro Detroit Weather: Few flakes flying Monday

DETROIT – It appears that our overall quiet weather pattern is going to continue through the entire upcoming week. That’s obviously bad news for all of the kids who want to go sledding, build snow forts and snowmen, and have snowball fights. On the other hand, for those adults who prefer less shoveling and fewer problems on the roads, this will generally be another winter week you can handle.

Temperatures this morning have slipped below freezing, so watch out for some icy areas underneath any snow that accumulated overnight on untreated paved surfaces (freeways and main roads have been salted, and are just wet). We’ll just have some flurries and light snow showers for the first half of the day, and then snow shower activity should increase by mid-to-late afternoon into Monday evening. Temps will remain nearly steady in the low-to-mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:30 p.m. We now have a half-hour more daylight than we did just three weeks ago!

Snow showers diminish during the second half of Monday night. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius). Southwest to west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, and a snow shower cannot be ruled out, although I think they’ll be more the exception than the rule. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Becoming breezy during the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

With a bit of luck, we may become partly cloudy for a while on Thursday. It’ll be a breezy day but, if we can get that sunshine, it’ll boost highs to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius)!

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a light snow shower possible on Friday. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The quiet pattern continues into the weekend…

Mostly cloudy to start on Saturday, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Sunday, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

The next storm to have any meaningful impact will be next Monday. Not sure yet if it’ll be snow, rain, or a mix. Stay tuned.