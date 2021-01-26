Winter Weather Advisory issued for Metro Detroit, other counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 11 counties -- Genesse, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne -- until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Between 3-5 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said to expect low viability and hazardous road conditions that could impact morning commute.

The snow is expected to move in north of the Interstate 69 corridor after 4 a.m. and reach the Tri-Cities and Northern Thumb by 7 a.m. Heavier snow is expected during a peak between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Additionally, between 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation with “a light glaze of icing” is expected for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties. Snow is expected to move north of the Ohio border after 4 a.m. and sweep northward during the morning.

Heavier snow is expected in Metro Detroit between 6-9 a.m. before transitioning to freezing drizzle after 9 a.m. into the afternoon.

Anyone driving is advised to plan for additional time to travel, slow down and use extra caution.