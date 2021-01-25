Metro Detroit weather: Forecasting snowfall amounts, timing for upcoming winter storm

DETROIT – Shovels at the ready. Another burst of accumulating snow rolls in Monday night, and temperatures aren’t getting any warmer on the other side.

Snowfall amounts

For most of us, this will be the biggest snowfall we’ve seen since Christmas, and despite all the interesting features this system had in last week’s model data, it’s really flattened out to just a healthy January burst of snow.

Total accumulation will be 2-4 inches for the vast majority of the area. The highest totals will fall along a band just north of 8 Mile Road, extending east-northeast into the North Zone.

South Zone spots will see the lowest totals, a reversal from earlier trends, ending up with 2 inches or slightly less near the state line.

Snowfall timing

Snow will begin late Monday evening in the South Zone and fill in the entire area overnight.

The heaviest snow will fall during the morning commute Tuesday, with the more intense snow showers in the Metro Zone.

By lunch, the southern half of the area should be done with the snow. Northern half locales will see accumulation gradually wrapping up during the early afternoon.

There might be a few rogue snow showers into the evening, but those shouldn’t add to our totals.

Snowfall impact

With the heaviest snow coming around sunrise, and about half or more of our expected accumulation already on the ground, Tuesday morning’s commute will be most affected by this winter storm.

There’s a slight chance that South Zone locations could see some freezing drizzle as the snow ends Tuesday morning. But impacts should be minimal, with any liquid falling on a healthy blanket of snow.

Even colder

Beyond the snow, temperatures will take a dip for the second half of the workweek. Highs will retreat to the mid-20s, with lows in the teens.

Watch Friday morning carefully. Some spots may get to single-digit lows.

