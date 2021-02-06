Metro Detroit weather: Arctic air Saturday with snowflakes returning at night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

We have a real taste of the famed Michigan winter on our hands. Snow is on the ground with waves of super-cold air. It will feel like it’s below zero most of this morning then below 10 degrees most of the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and no new snow will fall. Then flakes return tonight and Sunday morning. This weekend is cold, but it will be even colder by the middle of next week.

Saturday morning will be cloudy and frigid. Temperatures start in the low teens with the wind making it feel like it’s below zero. Wind chills will be between -9 and -1 degrees.

It will be very cold the rest of the day, so make sure your furnaces are working and be extremely careful with space heaters. Many of us are going through a more-than-rough patch, but refrain from using stoves or ovens for heat.

Sunrise is at 7:41 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Highs will be near 20 degrees. A west-southwesterly wind 6 to 14 mph will make it feel like it’s in the single digits.

Ad

Anyone going sledding or playing in the snow must remember to cover their heads and extremities. Frostbite can occur in as little as 15 or 30 minutes.

Sunset is at 5:55 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder with temps dipping into the low teens after dinnertime.

A new storm races south of Detroit and eventually up the East Coast. Arctic air remains locked in place, so snow showers start to arrive and form before midnight and afterward.

It is never too cold for snow. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be snowy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper single digits. A powdery trace and 2 (or more) inches of snow will fall by the end of Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and very cold. Highs will be in the middle teens.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle teens.

Monday night and early Tuesday will have some snow showers. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Ad

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be the coldest days of next week. Daytime temps will be in the teens, and nighttime/early morning lows will be between 1 and 9 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.